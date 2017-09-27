The Best of The Triple Threat 09-27-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to former Ravens coach and current NFL Network analyst Brian Billick about the play of J.J. Watt, customizing the offense for Deshaun Watson, the behavior of Odell Beckham Jr., the AFC South race, and more.

Advice in love, work, and life in general. The Triple Threat with Sean, Rich, and Ted are here to help listeners on the text line every week.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the play and impact of J.J. Watt through three games this year, despite the All-Pro not having a sack yet.

Sean, Rich, and Ted debate and discuss which player the Houston Texans need back most to help them this season. Will Fuller and Kevin Johnson were the top two.

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them during All Due Respect. Included, a drunk Mayor.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John Harris about college football. Is TCU for real? How many Big 10 teams will make the playoffs? Will the Houston Cougars make a change at quarterback?

The Rockets and Thunder have both traded for major stars, so who will be better this year? Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss and debate.