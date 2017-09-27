O’Brien: We Work With Watson On Protecting Himself

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Deshaun Watson has managed to avoid big hits so far in his NFL career, but that doesn’t mean the Houston Texans aren’t still working on it with him.

Heading into this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Bill O’Brien said, they practice that regularly with Watson.

“We absolutely work on that with him,” O’Brien said. “I show him tapes of different guys over the last, let’s just say, 10 years. I show him his own plays. We drill it in practice. But at the end of the day, he has a really good instinct for it, and he’s going to be defended in different ways. Tennessee has a different defense than New England. They’re gonna defend him in a different way.”

Watson, who went 22 of 33 for 301 yards and two touchdowns last week against the New England Patriots, has shown an exceptional ability to avoid pressure and extend plays with his legs.

His 3.22 seconds is the highest average time to throw in the NFL this season, according to NFL.com’s Next Gen statistics.

But O’Brien said he wants to make sure his young quarterback is doing everything he can to protect himself, for he and the team.