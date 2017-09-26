The Best of The Triple Threat 09-26-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about President Trump continuing to call out the NFL, how the players reacted on Monday Night Football including Jerry Jones taking a knee with his players, and how this situation has brought players and owners together in an unusual way.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Astros win over the Rangers, and a argument/feud between Collin McHugh and Carlos Gomez.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with former Texans receiver David Anderson about the play of Deshaun Watson, the Texans loss at New England, game management mistakes by Bill O’Brien, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with former Texans Pro Bowl offensive lineman Wade Smith about the Texans loss at New England, the play of the current offensive line, Deshaun Watson, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to former Astros manager Phil Garner about the team’s chances in the playoffs, if he’d start Keuchel or Verlander in Game 1, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with original Houston Texans player Chester Pitts about the Texans vs Patriots game, the offensive line, and more.

An all-new Ted Talk! This week our three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson broke down the film on the Texans close loss at New England.