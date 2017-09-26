GAMEDAY CENTRAL: TEXANS 33 - PATRIOTS 36 | LAST MINUTE TD PASS SINKS TEXANS | TEXANS DECIDE TO STAND AND LINK ARMS DURING ANTHEM | McNair Releases Statement on Donald Trump | LISTEN LIVE

Some Texas Psychologists Offer Free Help To Harvey Victims

Friends reunite in the middle of a flooded intersection as water continues to rise in their neighborhood following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) – More than 100 psychologists in Texas have volunteered to provide free therapy sessions to people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Texas Psychological Association announced details Monday. The offer includes three sessions per person impacted by Harvey and needing support.

It’s been a month since Harvey made landfall in South Texas. The ensuing heavy rain swamped parts of Houston and forced thousands of people to evacuate their flooded homes.

A TPA statement says psychologists are working to build awareness for normal emotional experiences and behaviors that survivors of disaster can encounter. The free sessions can be done in person, by telephone or via online.

