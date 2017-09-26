Dynamo Set For Home Date With LA Galaxy

Houston (CBS Houston) – With just five matches left in their regular season, and four of those at home, the Dynamo look to atone from an earlier season draw against the LA Galaxy.

In the only other meeting between the two teams earlier this season, the Galaxy robbed the Dynamo of their first road win of the season. After six minutes of stoppage time added, and the Dynamo leading 2-1, Romain Alessandrini scored a goal five minutes until the added time on a play that the Galaxy were offside not once, but twice.

The emotions of course have gone away from that June 18th match, but the lost points remain costly for the Dynamo as they would be above the red line instead of below it in the Western Conference entering the week. Still, the Dynamo are in a good spot as they are just two points behind fifth place Real Salt Lake, who have played two more matches. The Dynamo have the same amount of points as San Jose, but one less win, and have played one less match than the Earthquakes. Eighth place FC Dallas can still present a problem as they are only one point behind the Dynamo.

The Dynamo (10-10-9, 39 points) enter the match winless in their last five matches, in fact you would need to go back to August 12th when the Dynamo beat San Jose, to find the last time the Dynamo picked up a victory. The confidence of the club is high though after earning a point in a 1-1 road draw to the second best team in the Eastern Conference, New York City FC.

At home the Dynamo want to get the sour taste out of their mouths after losing their first home match of the season to last place Colorado. Despite the lose, the Dynamo are 9-1-3 at home.

Erick Torres continues to pace the Dynamo in goals with 14, while Mauro Manotas is second with nine.

It’s been a historically bad season for the LA Galaxy (7-17-6, 27 points) as it appears they will finish with their lowest standing in club history. They will also miss the playoffs for just the fourth time in their 22 year history, and the first time since 2008.

The strangest thing about the Galaxy’s season is that they’re the only team in the league with a better road record than home record. Their road record (5-8-2) is tied with first place Vancouver for the most road wins in the Western Conference.

Alessandrini, who scored the equalizing goal in their previous meeting, leads the LA Galaxy with 10 goals on the season.

Listen to Wednesday’s match beginning with a 7 p.m. prematch show on CBS Sports Radio 650.