Best Places For Iced Coffee In Houston

By Crystal Hessong

Iced coffee helps to beat the heat, even the late fall heat that still hangs in Houston. You don’t have to stop by a national chain to get your coffee fix. Try these local hot spots for some of the best iced coffee around town. You’ll cool off and enjoy great-tasting coffee.

Cafeza

1720 Houston Ave.

Houston, TX 77007

(832) 203-8016

www.cafeza.com

Though cold-brew coffee is all the rage with iced drinks, Cafeza serves Japanese-style iced coffee. This style uses hot water to extract more flavors from the coffee grounds than can be gotten during the cold brew process. The result is a lively coffee drink that will cool you down. While at Cafeza, check out the fully stocked bar and delectable snacks – churros are a must-have – for an unforgettable experience day or night.

A 2nd Cup

1111 E. 11th St.

Houston, TX 77009

(832) 962-7656

www.a2ndcup.com

How about a cup of coffee with a side of compassion? That’s what you’ll get at A 2nd Cup. As a non-profit, proceeds from the coffee shop go to supporting victims of human trafficking. But don’t feel like you have to give up great taste for a cause. Try the specialty coffees, any of which are available iced or hot. The Chai Fritz adds a boost of caffeine to a chai latte. The Secret Squirrel combines amaretto and hazelnut syrups for a sweet and nutty drink. If you want something to really refresh you on a warm Houston autumn day, try the Duke of York iced. This minty mocha tastes like a peppermint patty in a glass. With so many options, you can enjoy a great iced coffee and help a great cause at the same time.

Tout Suite

2001 Commerce St.

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 227-8688

toutsuitehtx.com

Looking for trendy nitro iced coffee? Check out Tout Suite. Though you may also have traditional iced coffee, why not try the coffee craze sweeping the West Coast? Nitro coffee uses nitrogen in pressurized cold coffee to create a distinctive taste and texture. It has a sweet flavor and a clean finish that has a foamy top when first poured. It’s a unique coffee experience that any coffee aficionado must try.

Les Ba’get

1717 Montrose Blvd.

Houston, TX 77006

(832) 548-1080

www.lesbaget.com

It’s no secret that if you ask about iced coffee in Houston, you’ll eventually hear about Vietnamese iced coffee. This extra-strong brew combines chicory coffee with sweetened condensed milk for a bold, rich flavor that is second-to-none. Les Ba’get in Montrose is a quaint little Vietnamese restaurant that serves the staples such as noodles and rice and, of course, Vietnamese iced coffee. Unlike other places, you can have the option to get the coffee black or with condensed milk. Try it with the milk, you won’t regret it.

Campesino Coffee House

2602 Waugh Drive

Houston, Texas 77006

(832) 831-6486

www.campesinocoffeehouse.com

Before the major chain coffee shops debuted them, horchata iced lattes were being served at Campesino Coffee House near Montrose. This coffee shop takes a Latin twist on coffee favorites. You can even get a basket of empanadas or tamales with your coffee. The iced horchata latte starts with a standard Guatemalan horchata made with rice, cinnamon and vanilla. Then the coffee shop adds a pair of strong espresso shots for a boost of flavor and energy. It’s a must try if you enjoy the sweet creaminess of a traditional horchata.