The Mad Radio Morning After Week 3 @ New England [AUDIO]

By Landry Locker
Filed Under: Houston Texans, Landry Locker, MaD Radio

Landry Locker of Mad Radio guides you through the best sound from the airwaves, the locker room and the podium the morning after the Texans game. This week the guys admit hey were wrong about Deshaun Watson, Seth was fooled by Bill O’Brien, Melts on protests, Clowney clowning and Deshaun Watson is wise beyond his years.

This week’s audio (which you can hear below):

  • Seth on being wrong about Deshaun Watson
  • Fooled by Bill O’Brien
  • Mike on protests
  • Clowney has coconuts
  • Deshaun Watson best of

Week 3: The Mad Radio Morning After @ New England

