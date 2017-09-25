The Best of The Triple Threat 09-25-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show with two segments of reaction to the Texans loss at New England. Lots of conversation about decisions made by Bill O’Brien, and the strong play by rookie Deshaun Watson.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the comments made by President Donald Trump and the reaction it caused by the players this last Sunday. Also, President Trump made more comments about illegal hits/concussions which sparked a great story by Ted.

Sean, Rich, and Ted evaluate how the Texans’ offensive line did against the Patriots, and gave thoughts about how Bill O’Brien has customized the offense for the skillset of Deshaun Watson.