The Best Of Mad Radio 9-25

By Landry Locker
Filed Under: Bill O'Brien, Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans, MaD Radio

Today on Mad Radio: Reaction to the Texans 36-33 loss to the Patriots on an Overreaction Monday.

Mad Radio reacts to the Texans loss to the Patriots and Seth Payne admits he was wrong about Deshaun Watson.

Did Bill O’Brien fool Texans fans leading up to the season? Seth Payne thinks so, but is encouraged by the way the offense looks heading into Week 4 of the season.

What would we be saying on Overreaction Monday if the Texans had pulled off the game yesterday? Mike and Seth discuss…

Mad Radio takes a closer look at the Texans loss and why it got away from them at the end of the game.

Seth Payne is tired of people being trolled into political hot takes during football games. Plus, the guys discuss the performance of Deshaun Watson.

