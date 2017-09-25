Texans Defenders Acknowledge Missed Opportunities

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Some might look at the Texans 36 – 33 loss to the Patriots as a moral victory.

But Houston defenders aren’t feeling that way. They believe they missed opportunities that could have won them the game. And as a result, Tom Brady was able to lead the Patriots down field, ultimately beating the Texans by finishing off the 52nd game winning drive of his career.

“That’s what makes you a champion in this league,” said Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph. “He’s been there before. You look at the Super Bowl last year. The same type of situation. But there’s no excuse for it. We all get paid to play and make those type of plays. Yesterday, we just didn’t make those plays.”

“Brady makes them more times then not,” continued Joseph. “But that’s no reason to give as an excuse.”

The Texans defense did make their fair share of plays. Whitney Mercilus stripped Tom Brady, and Jadeveon Clowney ran it back 22 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Houston sacked Tom Brady 5 times on the game and forced 3 fumbles.

“Defensively speaking we were able to get in the backfield,” “Create some havoc. Cause a lot of pressure. There were a couple of shots that they made down the field that ended up sealing the game for them. Especially that last drive. You’ve got to give credit where credit is due, but at the end of the day we’ve got to capitalize better.”

And those plays where they were unable to capitalize cost them. The Texans only recovered that 1 Brady fumble, and safety Corey Moore dropped what could have been the game winning interception. Houston also allowed the Patriots to convert a 3rd and 18 on the final drive of the game.

“We just didn’t make and capitalize on the plays that we had down the stretch,” said Johnathan Joseph. “There’s probably at least 3-4 plays I saw on the film that we could have had to close the game out there down the stretch. That’s on us as players to get out there on the field and make those plays.”

