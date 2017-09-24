Texans Owner McNair Calls Trump’s Comments “Divisive & Counterproductive”

FOXBORO (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair is the latest NFL owner to make a statement regarding the comments President Donald Trump made on Friday Night about NFL players protesting during the National Anthem.

The team released the following statement prior to the Texans game in New England against the Patriots on Sunday:

“The NFL specifically, and football in general, has always unified our communities and families. The comments made by the President were divisive and counterproductive to what our country needs right now. I hope the reaction from our players results in positive action for our league, our communities and our country as a whole to make a positive difference in our society. Texans players are caring, intelligent men who do so much good, as was shown in the past month when our city was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. I have never been more proud of our players and our team than during this time. It was a display of what is truly possible when we all work together. We will continue to support our players to work together to promote the values of respect and unity.”

Trump called players that kneel during the National Anthem “Son’s of bitches” and suggested that anyone who did that should be fired from their team during a speech in Alabama on Friday.

In response, the NFL came out on Saturday with a statement condemning the President’s comments. Many team owners have since followed suit and released statements as well. Many players as well took to social media to comment on the President’s remarks.

President Trump continued his thoughts Sunday morning on Twitter.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The first game of Sunday saw many members of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens kneel during the National Anthem of their game, being played in London, England. Every player on the Jaguars including owner Shad Kahn linked arms during the anthem.