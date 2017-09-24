O’Brien: “There’s No Moral Victories”

FOXBOROUGH, MA (SPORTSRADIO 610) The Texans hung with the defending Super Bowl Champions for 60 minutes Sunday. Unfortunately, they weren’t quite able to finish the Patriots off. Tom Brady hit Brandin Cooks for a 25 yard touchdown pass with :25 seconds to play, making Bill O’Brien and company 1-2 on the season.

“There’s no moral victories,” said O’Brien about the defeat. “It’s pro football, you either win or you lose.”

Houston led 33 – 28 with 2:24 to play after a 36 yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal. O’Brien wishes his offense could have finished the drive off, if not run off more clock.

“If you leave two minutes plus on the clock and you only have a 5 point lead, it’s too much time,” said O’Brien. “I thought our guys fought hard. I think at the end of the day it comes down to me. We’ve got to do a better job in the red area. If we score touchdowns instead of however many field goals we kicked, it’s a different ball game.”

O’Brien’s decision to kick that field goal instead of going for it on that fourth and one has been questioned.

“I considered it,” said O’Brien. “But I felt at that time if we could make it a touchdown game it was best for the team. Didn’t work out that way.”

The Texans had some issues at the end of the game with clock management. After Deshaun Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins for a 21 yard pass, he rushed the Texans offense to the line of scrimmage in an attempt to spike the ball. He wasn’t able to do it, and instead ended up burning a timeout with just 2 seconds to play. O’Brien took the blame for the gaffe.

“Yeah I screwed that up,” said O’Brien when asked about it. “My mistake.”

“Anything that happened negative in that game is on me,” continued O’Brien. “It’s on the coach. We’ve got to coach better. And that’s the way it will always be with me. We’ve got to coach better. There will never be finger pointing in that locker room.”

O’Brien didn’t seem thrilled with the referees in Sunday’s game. First, he was asked about the challenge flag that he threw when Tom Brady (who looked to be down) – flipped a pass to Rob Gronkowski.

“I don’t really want to talk about the officiating today,” “I really don’t. I don’t know what offensive pass interference is anymore. I really don’t.

And then, when asked about Brandin Cook’s game winning touchdown was a catch:

“I don’t know,” answered O’Brien. “You’d have to ask [the NFL offices in] New York. They thought that he did.”

