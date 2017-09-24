Houston Texans Fall 36-33 On Last Minute Touchdown From Tom Brady

FOXBORO, MA (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans went into New England and hung with the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium behind rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson until the final seconds of the game when Tom Brady led a comeback to win the game 36-33 for the Patriots.

A touchdown pass from Brady to Brandin Cooks with :23 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Patriots despite a great effort from the Texans and Watson. Watson threw for 300-yards in his second career start, but his 2-TDs and 45-yards rushing wasn’t enough for the Texans. Tom Brady threw for 378-yards and 5 touchdowns to improve the Patriots to 2-1 on the season and dropping the Texans to 1-2 on the year.

The Texans had a chance to end the game when Corey Moore almost picked off Brady two plays before he found Cooks on the edge of the end zone for the lead.

Brady led the Patriots down the field in his first drive and found Rob Gronkowski for a 5-yard touchdown to kick off the scoring and give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

The Texans answered back with a field goal drive from Watson and a 39-yard field goal from Ka’imi Fairbairn to put the Texans on the board and trailing 7-3. The teams shared punts a few times and after a Shane Lechler 68-yard punt was followed up by a 36-yard punt from Ryan Allen of the Patriots, gave the Texans good field position.

Watson answered with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Bruce Ellington to give the Texans their first lead of the game. Watson would them throw his first interception of the game which Brady would turn into a quick touchdown for the Patriots and a 14-10 lead.

The Texans would get a turnover of their own as Whitney Merciuls forced a fumble on a sack of Tom Brady which Jadeveon Clowney picked out of the air and returned for a touchdown and another changing of leads in Foxboro. Clowney would sack Tom Brady twice on the day to add to an impressive day on defense for the former number one pick.

Brady would answer once again. The Texans defense lost wide receiver Chris Hogan who broke free for a 47-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a lead at the half.

The Patriots would start the second half with a long drive and a touchdown drive, Brady’s 4th touchdown pass of the game, this one to Brandin Cooks for an 8-point lead. Watson would answer, driving the Texans down the field and hitting Ryan Griffin for a 12-yard touchdown pass to make it a one-point game at 28-27. The Texans would take the lead later in the 4th quarter with a 39-yard field goal from Fairbairn.

The defenses then took over as both teams failed to score again until the Texans added a field goal with just under 2-minutes left in the game from 36-yards gave the Texans a 33-28 lead.

Tom Brady took over for the Patriots and marched the five-time Super Bowl Champions down the field. Escaping a few third down and longs and a dropped interception by Moore to find Cooks with just 23 seconds left for the final lead of the game.

Deshaun Watson was able to scramble and get a 25-yard pickup to DeAndre Hopkins but the Texans failed to take a timeout until there were just 2-seconds left and were forced to try a hail mary on the final play. The throw by Watson made it to the enzone but was picked off by Duron Harmon to end the game.