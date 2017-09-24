Houston Texans All Stand Lock Arms During National Anthem

FOXBORO (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Prior to the Houston Texans game in Foxboro, Massachusetts on Sunday, every player on the Texans roster stood together with locked arms during the National Anthem. Some players on the Patriots knelt during the anthem on the opposite sideline, while others interlocked arms as the Texans did.

The National Anthem became a large story around the NFL on Friday night when President Trump made a comment in a speech in Alabama where he called players who kneel during the National Anthem “sons of bitches” and expressed his opinion that team owners should fire players who did kneel during the song.

The Texans owner Bob McNair released a statement prior to the game praising the work the Texans players do in the community and calling President Trump’s comments “divisive and counterproductive.”

Kneeling during the National Anthem became a form of protest in the sports world when 49ers quarterback began doing it to protest injustices by police officers against the African American community.