Deshaun Watson Shines In “Painful” Texans Loss

FOXBOROUGH, MA (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Deshaun Watson and the Texans had the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots on the ropes on the road. Up 33 – 28 with 2:24 to play, it looked like Houston would finally beat the New England on the road.

But just two minutes later, the Patriots had beaten them again.

“It was very painful,” said Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. “That’s all I can really say about that.”

Watson played well in his second career start. The rookie was 22-33 for 301 yards, with 2 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions. He also ran the ball 8 times for 41 more yards.

“It was decent,” said Watson of his performance. “You’ve got to capitalize in the red zone. Can’t give Tom Brady the ball back with that much time. We’ll learn from it.”

The Texans traveled inside the Patriots 20 on 3 of their last 5 drives. Unfortunately, they were only able to score one touchdown, a 12 yard pass from Watson to Ryan Griffin. The other two drives ended with 31 and 36 yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goals.

Watson was asked about the early success he’s had in his first two starts for the Texans

“It’s pretty cool,” “But that’s why they put me at this position. Because they feel like I can come help this team out.”

He was also asked about his mindset and never giving up.

“You can’t have any doubt when you step on the field at this level,” “You can’t take a play off. So you’ve got to continue to do that. I don’t worry what people have to say about me or this team. They’re not the ones out there playing. So they don’t really know what it’s like.”

