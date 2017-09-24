Astros Lose Final Regular Season Home Game

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The final home game of the regular season for the Houston Astros did not end the way they expected as the Los Angels Angels secured the 7-5 win.

Sunday night the Astros saw the return of Lance McCullers, but he’d only give the team 3.1 innings of work.

McCullers who’s been dealing with “arm fatigue” made his first start since September 6th. The righty had flashes of his former self, striking out four in his limited outing, but once he hit 63 pitches, he was pulled.

While he would not qualify for the win, the 4-2 lead McCullers left the team with put them in a good position if the bullpen was able to finish out the 6.2 innings.

Unfortunately, the bullpen was not able to bridge the remaining innings without allowing any damage.

It would take seven pitchers for the Astros to make through the rest of the game.

Trailing 6-4, George Springer would make the game a little closer in the seventh with a leadoff solo home run, but the Angles in the eighth took back that run, to push the lead to 7-5.