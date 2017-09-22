Will Fuller Out, Blue Questionable on Texans Injury Report

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans had a relatively healthy week of practice ahead of their Week 3 match-up with the New England Patriots Sunday in Foxboro, MA.

The Texans saw the practice returns of tight ends Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson after both missed last Thursday’s game against the Bengals.

The Texans also saw wide out Will Fuller come back to the practice field after missing most of the preseason and the first two games with a broken collarbone.

Fuller remains out along with guard Jeff Allen who is dealing with an ankle injury and cornerback Kevin Johnson.

Fuller’s abscense was expected despite his return to practice earlier in the weekm

“No, he won’t be available Sunday, but he’s getting better,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said Wednesday. “He’ll be available soon, but not for Sunday.”

The full injury report is below.

#Texans injury report for Friday. Jeff Allen,Kevin Johnson, Will Fuller OUT. Blue and Dunn Questionable pic.twitter.com/2T7wMtcvmN — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) September 22, 2017

Running back Alfred Blue also returned to practice but after dealing with a high ankle sprain near the end of the preseason. O’Brien was not sure if he would return this week.

“We’re going to have to probably make a determination on that here pretty soon, but I would say right now it would be doubtful,” O’Brien said about Blue’s status for Sunday.

Wide receiver Bruce Ellington is also likely to play after suffering a concussion in Week 1 against the Jaguars.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio