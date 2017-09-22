The Best Of Gallant At Night 9-22

Paul reacts to the 49ers/Rams Thursday night shootout and laments the Texans offense in comparison.

In the Nightly News: NFL injury news and more.

Paul is uncomfortable with other analysts joining him in predicting how the Texans can actually beat the Patriots.

Paul breaks down the most anticipated NFL games of the weekend.

A Black Mirror episode is coming true and more in the Late Night Snack.

Paul shares the games most worth watching in the Weekend Homework.

Paul reacts to the Astros 3-0 win vs the Angels, gets mad at Baylor and more in the Last Call.

