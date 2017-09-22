Report: Patriots Add Riley McCarron To Practice Squad

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The New England Patriots and Houston Texans have both dealt with injuries at the receiver position so far in 2017.

The Patriots lost star wideout Julian Edelman for the year during the preseason with a torn ACL and Houston has been without former first-round pick Will Fuller to a broken collar bone. Fuller will likely return next week as he recently returned to practice.

The Texans recently cut practice squad wide receiver Riley McCarron who was an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. The Texans cut McCarron on September 18th to make room for former Steelers wideout Cobi Hamilton.

The Patriots, thin at the receiver position with Edelman out and Danny Amendola dealing with a consussion, the Patriots have added McCarron to the squad. ESPN’s Mike Reiss was first to report.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien once compared McCarron to Patriots legend Wes Welker.

The new WR at Patriots practice is indeed Riley McCarron, a source confirms. Was released from Texans' practice squad on Sept. 18. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 22, 2017

McCarron caught 42 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns in his last year at Iowa.

The Patriots host the Texans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio