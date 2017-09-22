Cushing’s Trainer Says DHEA Caused Positive Test

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Texans linebacker Brian Cushing began his 10 game suspension for his second violation of the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy last week when the Texans faced the Bengals.

With nine games left in the suspension and uncertain future with the Texans, the details are starting to come out about what Cushing tested positive for.

Joe DeFranco, a personal trainer to the stars and to Cushing at different times throughout his career said on his podcast, which he later deleted from his website, that Cushing tested positive for a substance known as DHEA.

DHEA is a legal substance and is sold in many stores that specialize in supplements and health products. It is a banned substance in the NFL and several other leagues.

Mike Florio of Profootballtalk.com posted the following quote from DeFranc’s podcast before it was taken down. “He knows it’s a banned substance,” DeFranco said. “He didn’t blame a tainted supplement. . . . He knowingly took a banned substance. He’s wrong. I don’t agree with the decision and, yeah, he’s got to be punished. It’s a banned substance in the NFL and when you take a banned substance you get suspended.”

Cushing tested positive for HCG back in 2010 and claimed he did not take the substance and attributed the test to “overtraining”. Cushing apologized for this positive test through his agent.

