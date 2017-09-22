Cushing’s Trainer Says DHEA Caused Positive Test

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Texans linebacker Brian Cushing began his 10 game suspension for his second violation of the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy last week when the Texans faced the Bengals.
With nine games left in the suspension and uncertain future with the Texans, the details are starting to come out about what Cushing tested positive for.
Joe DeFranco, a personal trainer to the stars and to Cushing at different times throughout his career said on his podcast, which he later deleted from his website, that Cushing tested positive for a substance known as DHEA.
DHEA is a legal substance and is sold in many stores that specialize in supplements and health products. It is a banned substance in the NFL and several other leagues.
