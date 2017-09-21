Vrabel: JJ Watt Has Been Back For A While

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — JJ Watt had maybe his best game in over a calendar year last week for the Houston Texans in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the way he looked on the field didn’t take the coaching staff by surprise, said defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.

“I think JJ’s been back for a while,” Vrabel said. “I think he’s working his way back in, not only just to our defense, but to him. He’s been out of football for a year.”

Watt missed most of last season with a back injury he suffered in 2015 and had corrective surgery for that offseason.

But since undergoing an additional procedure, and taking his rehab slow, all indications are that Watt has returned to all-world form.

Heading into this week’s game against the New England Patriots, Vrabel said he’s confident that Watt will continue making big plays.