Kathie Lee Butchers Jadeveon Clowney’s Name

On the extended version of the Today Show, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb were giving a gift to a lucky family who happened to be fans of the Houston Texans. So the Today show got a video message from Benardric McKinney, D.J. Reader and Jadeveon Clowney to invite the family to any Texans game.

After the message was delivered to the family, who was overjoyed by the gesture, Kathie Lee went to thank the players and that is when things didn’t go so smoothly.

“We’d like to thank, Benardrick McKinney, Jah- um, I hope I’m saying these correctly,” Kathie Lee said. “ja-duh-vee-anne Clowney and D.J. Reader for sending along that message.”

Lesson for broadcasters — ALWAYS get pronunciations of names you'll have to read on air .. (or watch football) pic.twitter.com/KntN2LWrIf — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) September 21, 2017

Kathie Lee was married to Pro Football Hall Of Famer Frank Gifford for almost 30-years before the player and broadcaster passed away.

Clowney has a good sense of humor and will probably enjoy this clip.