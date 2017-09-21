Hopkins: Chemistry With Watson Is Coming Along Well

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — DeAndre Hopkins hasn’t had much of a chance to build on-field chemistry with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, seeing as Watson didn’t get many first-team reps during Houston Texans training camp.

But heading into this week’s game against the New England Patriots, and what will be Watson’s second career NFL start, Hopkins said things are coming along well between he and his new quarterback.

“It’s getting better and better every day,” Hopkins said. “At practice, I’ve seen the difference from when we first started throwing together to yesterday. So we’re growing, we’re getting to know each other, and i’ts getting better, I can say.”

It was a bit of a controversial decision by head coach Bill O’Brien, not having an open quarterback competition with Tom Savage, and not even giving Watson experience running with the ones.

Hopkins said that he and Watson are making up for lost time.

Now the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history, Hopkins, 25, said he’s been impressed with Watson’s on-field demeanor.

“He’s confident,” Hopkins said of how Watson commands the huddle. “He’s always smiling. He doesn’t look nervous. Even from his first snap out there. He looked confident, like he belonged out there, like he’s been there before.”

Through two games this season, Hopkins has 14 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. He’s coming off something of a down year in 2016, when he had just 78 catches for 954 yards and only four touchdowns, in large part due to the struggles of Brock Osweiler.