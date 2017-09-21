D’Onta Foreman Hoping Carries Continue To Increase

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman was thrilled to see an increased workload in his second NFL last Thursday against the Bengals.

Foreman carried the ball a single time in Houston’s week one loss to the Jaguars, but head coach Bill O’Brien insisted that the former Doak Walker Award winner would see more touches.

Against the Bengals, Foreman served as Lamar Miller’s back-up and carried the ball 12 times for 40 yards. It’s a long way away from the 30+ per game he got at the University of Texas in 2016, but he’s happy to see the workload increase.

“(Coach O’Brien) stuck to his word and I appreciate that when somebody tells you that you’re going to play more and they actually play you more,” Foreman said about his increased workload. “I went out there and did they best that I could do . I left some yards on the field, but hopefully I correct that this week.”

Foreman alluded to leaving yards on the field and mentioned that he was very upset that he didn’t have runs that went a bit longer. He’s hoping to build on his first game of increased workload and this time increase his productivity.

“Got to make them miss in the open field,” Foreman said. “That’s something I’m capable of doing, I’m confident in making people miss in the open field, I just got to make it happen.”

Foreman will hope to make an impact on Sunday when the Texans travel to Gillette Stadium a place the Texans have never won in franchise history. The Texans were shutout 27-0 in Foxoboro last year in Week 3. Foreman being a first year player has no memory of the shutout loss and the near miss in Foxboro in the AFC Divisional playoffs so he has no need to look backwards in relation to Sunday’s matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champions.

“That’s in the past and right now we’re looking into the future,” Foreman said. We have a good team right here. If we prepare the rest of the week like we prepared this week so far, than I feel like we can up there and get a win.”

