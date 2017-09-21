Clowney: Whatever Texans Want Me To Do, I’ll Do

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Jadeveon Clowney may not look comfortable playing outside linebacker, where he’s spent most of his time for the Houston Texans this season.

But Clowney said Thursday he does feel comfortable out there.

“Yeah i’m cool with it,” he said. “Whatever they ask me to do, I try to get my job done.”

Clowney spent most of last season on the defensive line, where he had a career year en route to his first ever Pro Bowl bid.

But so far in 2016, Clowney has been featured almost exclusively standing up on the edge, where he’s occasionally asked to drop into coverage — something he simply hasn’t done a lot of.

Heading into this week’s game against the New England Patriots, Clowney said he’s happy to do whatever he’s asked.