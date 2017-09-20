Watson: I Expect Belichick To Throw A Lot At Me

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Deshaun Watson knows what he’s up against on Sunday, when the Houston Texans head to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots.

Arguably one of the best head coaches in NFL history, and one that’s feasted on rookie quarterbacks in particular.

I expect him to throw all types of things at me,” Watson said. “Different coverages, different schemes, different looks, and not try to stay in a base look where we kind of know what we’re doing.

It’ll be a tall order for Watson, who won his first NFL start last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Belichick is 8-0 against rookie passers at home, and 15-5 overall.

The last first-year quarterback to beat him? Geno Smith, who needed two meetings against Belichick to do it in 2013.

Before that, you’d have to go back to Russell Wilson, who was fortunate enough to face The Hoodie in Week 6 in 2012.

What’s more, both of those games weren’t in Belichick’s turf.

Still, Watson is looking forward to the experience.