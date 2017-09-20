The Triple Threat Take Over Twin Peaks Every Thursday

Join The Triple Threat for a Two Peaks Conversion! Every Thursday the guys will be broadcasting live from 2-6 pm at different Twin Peaks locations. Sean, Rich, Ted and the Twin Peaks girls will all be together to kick off your football weekend where you can register to win a trip to the football city of your choice to watch a game for the 2018 season! ($2500 voucher valid for a trip to a regular season, continental US football game)

Below is the schedule and locations for the Triple Threat Live Broadcast:

9/21 – 11335 Katy Freeway Houston, TX   77079

9/28 – 18310 Interstate 45 Shenandoah, TX   77381

10/5 – 12830 Northwest Frwy. Houston, TX   77040

10/12 – 20931 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX   77598

10/19 – 4527 Lomitas Ave. Houston, TX   77098

10/26 – 11335 Katy Freeway Houston, TX   77079

11/2 – 18310 Interstate 45 Shenandoah, TX   77381

11/9 – 12830 Northwest Frwy. Houston, TX   77040

11/16 – 20931 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX   77598

11/30 – 4527 Lomitas Ave. Houston, TX   77098

12/7 –11335 Katy Freeway Houston, TX   77079

12/14 –18310 Interstate 45 Shenandoah, TX   77381

12/21 – 12830 Northwest Frwy. Houston, TX   77040

See you there!

