The Best of The Triple Threat 09-20-17

By Rich Lord
Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, doing stupid things during All Due Respect. Included is a story about a Houston area grandma who got drunk at Red Lobster.

 

Advice in love, work, and life in general. Sean, Rich, Ted, and Laura Reynolds are here to help texters every Wednesday. Damn Straight Advice.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with former MLB player and current MLB Network analyst Sean Casey about the Astros chances to win the World Series, the Justin Verlander trade, and he tells a great story about Jeff Bagwell who he called one of his favorite players.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted visit with John Harris every week about college football. This week they talk about USC-Texas, if Clemson can repeat, and more.

 

