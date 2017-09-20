Texans Add Cornerback To Roster; Waive TE Evan Baylis

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans made a roster move on Wednesday adding five-year veteran cornerback Johnthan Banks and releasing rookie tight end Evan Baylis, the team announced.
Baylis was added to the active roster from the practice squad after all three Texans tight ends ended up with concussions in week 1 and missed the short week Thursday night 13-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Banks joins the team to help with a now depleted secondary after Kevin Johnson sprained his knee and Johnathan Joseph hurt his shoulder in the week 2 game. Johnson will be out 4-6 weeks according to many reports.
The Texans willingness to waive Baylis is a good sign for TEs Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson to be healthy for Sunday’s match-up against the New England Patriots. C.J. Fiedorowicz was placed on IR before Week 2.