Blue Returns To Practice; Joseph Expects To Play Sunday

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Texans have been dealing with a variety of injuries since the start of training camp and are just now starting to get healthy.

While the Texans will be without cornerback Kevin Johnson and tight end CJ Fiedorowicz for several weeks Monday saw the return of Will Fuller to the practice field after suffering a broken collarbone during a training camp practice at the Greenbrier.

On Wednesday the Texans saw the return of reserve running back Alfred Blue to the practice field. Blue has missed the first two games of the season dealing with a high ankle sprain giving the Texans a healthy crop of running backs for the first time this season.

Jonathan Joseph also practiced on Wednesday for the after leaving Thursday’s game against the Bengals with a shoulder injury. Joseph said he is expecting to play in the game Sunday when the Texans travel to New England to face the Patriots.

“I think I’ll be ok for Sunday, ” Joseph said at Wednesday’s pre-practice availability. “Definitely looking forward to it. Obviously the headman has the last call, but I think I’m heading in the right direction.”

Ryan Griffin is also out of the NFL’s concussion protocol and practiced on Wednesday.

