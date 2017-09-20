Belichick: O’Brien Is One Of The Best Coaches In The NFL

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Bill Belichick didn’t mince words when talking about Bill O’Brien on Wednesday.

When asked on a conference call what he thinks of his embattled former assistant, Belichick said he thinks the Houston Texans have one of the best head coaches in the NFL.

“I mean, look, I would say he took over a 2-14 team, a team that wasn’t very good, that had a lot of problems, he’s had three straight winning seasons, won the division twice, won a playoff game last year,” Belichick said. “I think he’s done a pretty good job in that organization, with what he’s had to work with, and i think he’s one of the best coaches in the league.”

Heading into this week’s game against the New England Patriots, O’Brien’s job security seems tenuous at best.

He’s heading into the second to last year of his contract, which typically serves as a make-or-break year for coaches in the NFL. His offenses have struggled since he took over in 2014, getting progressively worse in terms of traditional and advanced metrics. And with a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener, O’Brien has now suffered nine losses of 17 points or more.

Still, Belichick thinks Houston should be happy with the job O’Brien’s done.