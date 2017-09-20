Astros Stay Rolling With 4-3 Win Over White Sox

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros pushed their winning streak to six games after beating the Chicago White Sox 4-3 Wednesday night.

Brad Peacock took the ball and gave the Astros everything that they’ve become accustomed to over this past year.

In six innings of work, Peacock allowed just one hit, gave up two earned runs, struck out six, while walking two.

Peacock’s only hit was a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Starting off the inning Peacock walked Yolmer Sanchez, which was followed by a Yoan Moncada home run to put the Astros in the whole 2-1.

The Astros would answer quickly.

In the bottom half of the fourth inning, they score their own pair of runs, James Shields got two quick outs, but then allowed back to back walks, with two on and two out, Yuli Gurriel laced a double splitting they outfielders, scoring both Marwin Gonzalez and Evan Gattis.

Leading 3-2 the Astros picked up another run in the seventh inning, with one out Josh Reddick shot a ball over Adam Engel’s reach in centerfield, after hustling around the bases he’d end up on third, Jose Altuve on the very next pitch would drive him in. The Astros would have another chance to score, but they ended up coming up short, Altuve, after a two-base caught stealing error would end up on third base with one out, but he’d get left stranded.

The White Sox’s would make things interesting, down two runs, they’d pick up a run off of the Astros bullpen in the eighth inning, but that would be all they get as Joe Musgrove came into the game and closed out the game.