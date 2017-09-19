Altuve Lifts Astros

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Before Tuesday night’s game at Minute Maid Park, Jose Altuve accepted the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award which is presented each season to a player who exemplifies generosity the most, as Lou Gehrig did himself. Altuve would continue his giving nature by sending a souvenir over the right field wall for a solo home run in the 4th inning. He would drive in one more, and the Astros would go on to beat the White Sox by a final score of 3-1.

Altuve was just 1-for-4 on the night, but he drove in an important insurance run in the 8th inning. A ground ball to the third baseman was enough for George Springer to make a gutsy dash home from third to score. He was called out initially, but after a challenge from the Houston dugout the call was overturned.

“I made a decision to go when he looked away,” George said. “It’s just a good situation to go sometimes, the infielders aren’t really expecting it.”

Astros starter Colin McHugh had a solid outing, his first since leaving a game on September 8th with a fingernail avulsion on his throwing hand. He went 5 innings, striking out 5 and allowing 1 run on 5 hits while earning the win. Aside from the numbers, it felt good to be back.

“It felt like it had been about three weeks or more since I had really gotten a good outing under my belt, so I was excited,” Colin said.

Reliever Will Harris continued to make his return from the disabled list. He pitched a perfect 6th inning with one strikeout. Getting ready for October is the key.

“It’s a work in progress for sure,” Will said. “For me it was kind of having to start over, taking six weeks off and I knew that coming in it would take me a little bit.”