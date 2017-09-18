Will Fuller Returns To Practice Field For Texans

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Texans might be getting injured wide receiver Will Fuller back than originally expected. On Monday Fuller returned to the practice field after having missed most of the preseason and the first two weeks of the regular season with a collarbone injury.

Fuller broke his collarbone back on August 2nd during a training camp practice and was expected to miss 2-3 months. Fuller was not placed on the IR or the PUP list to start the season which indicated a strong possibility he would be ready to return before.

The return to practice for Fuller comes on the same day the Texans released former third-round pick Jaelen Strong. The Texans also added wide out Andy Jones to the roster.

Fuller is now in his second season with the Texans after being the team’s first round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. Fuller finished 2016 with 47 catches for 635 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans held their availability prior to Monday’s practice. There is no update on Fuller’s potential status for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

