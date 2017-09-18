The Best of The Triple Threat 09-18-2017

By Sean Pendergast
Filed Under: AJ Hinch, all due respect, college football, Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, Houston Astros, Houston Texans, Jaelen Strong, jeff luhnow, Justin Verlander, NFL, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, Texas Longhorns, The Triple Threat, Thursday Night Football, triple threat, University of Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show talking about Justin Verlander’s performance on Sunday that helped the Astros clinch their first division title since 2001.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to the breaking news that the Texans released third year wide receiver Jaelen Strong; how thin is that position now?

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them every day during All Due Respect, but since it’s Monday, this edition will mock people from the world of football.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the best college football game from over the weekend; USC vs Texas. Should Texas fans take the close loss as an encouraging moral victory?

 

More from Sean Pendergast
