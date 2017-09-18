The Best Of Mad Radio 9-18

Today on Mad Radio: The Astros win the division, the Texans prepare for New England, reaction to the action-packed NFL and cfb weekends, the positives for the Texans, the tasks ahead for the Astros and more.

Mike and Seth react to the weekend in sports and the Astros doing most people have known they’d do for a long time now.

Mad Radio reacts to USC’s overtime win over Texas and what it says abut Tom Herman, LSU’s blowout loss and what it says about Coach O and everything else that happened Saturday night in college football.

Mike and Seth look at the positives the Texans have two weeks intot the season. We know the negatives, but what positives does Bill O’Brien have to hang his hat on with his team two weeks into the season.

There’s a report about Duane Brown’s plans for the 2017 season and Seth discusses something going on on this Texans team that could be the death of him.

Mad Radio breaks down all of the things to watch for as the Astros approach the start of the MLB Playoffs.

Mad Radio judges AJ Hinch and Bill O’Brien’s post-game speeches and then goes around the NFL following Sunday’s Week 2 games.