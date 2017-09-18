Report: Texans Release Receiver Jaelen Strong

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Multiple media outlets are reporting Monday that the Texans have released wide receiver Jaelen Strong. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report.

Texans released WR Jaelen Strong, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2017

The release comes after Strong played his first and only game for the Texans in 2017 on Thursday night against the Bengals. Strong had no catches in the Texans win.

Strong served a one game suspension for week one against the Jaguars for a marijuana possession arrest that took place a year and a half ago.

Strong has been somewhat of a disappointment after being the Texans’ 3rd round pick (70th overall) in 2015. Strong has played in 19 games and has just 28 career catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

The Texans will add wide receiver Andy Jones to take Strong’s spot on the roster. A former member of the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad, Jones stands in at 6-1, and 214-pounds.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio