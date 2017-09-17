The Astros Take The A.L. West After Beating The Mariners 7-1

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The last time the Houston Astros locked up the division was 2001 and at that time, the team was back in the National League.

Sunday with the Astros magic number down to just one, they picked up a 7-1 win over the Seattle Mariners to secure the A.L. West.

Saturday after the Astros beat the Mariners, they had a chance to clinch that evening had the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim lost to the Texas Rangers, but the team wanted to win on Sunday rather than have the division handed to them and they got their wish.

With the team needing to pick up a win, they turned to Justin Verlander who tossed seven strong innings of three-hit, one run ball to go with 10 strikeouts.

Verlander’s only blemish came in the third inning when he allowed a solo one-out home run to Ben Gamel, putting the Astros in the whole 1-0.

The Astros offense would come through two innings later when both Derek Fisher and Marwin Gonzalez connected on two-run homers putting the team back in front 4-1.

Verlander would make the Astros offense hold up as he held the Mariners in place until handing off to the bullpen in the eighth inning.

The offense did not let up adding three insurance runs in the seventh via a solo George Springer homer, and a third two home run of the game, this one to Carlos Correa, sneaking his blast right over the wall in centerfield.