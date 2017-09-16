Shields: GGG Wins in 12

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 15: Boxers Vergil Ortiz (L) and Cesar Valenzuela face off during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will meet in a super lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on September 16 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former pro boxer and current trainer Ronnie Shields joins Fred Davis and Matt Murphy to talk about the upcoming Alverez vs Golovkin fight, who he thinks will win and why that will happen, and a look around the Houston boxing scene.

