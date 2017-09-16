Former pro boxer and current trainer Ronnie Shields joins Fred Davis and Matt Murphy to talk about the upcoming Alverez vs Golovkin fight, who he thinks will win and why that will happen, and a look around the Houston boxing scene.
Shields: GGG Wins in 12
