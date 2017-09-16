Astros Hope To Win A.L. West On Sunday

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros picked up a win Saturday afternoon over the Seattle Mariners 8-5, moving them ever closer to clinching a spot in the playoffs for the second time in three years.

To lock up the A.L. West the Astros needed a win – which they got, but in order to clinch, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim have to lose their game against the Texas Rangers, unfortunately, they won’t play till later Saturday night.

“I think we are all going to be watching the TV,” Josh Reddick said.

If the Angels do win, then the Astros will come to the ballpark Sunday already knowing they’ve won the division, which is something that hasn’t been done since 2001.

While the Angles could make Sunday anticlimactic, winning the division in front of their home fans would mean much.

“I think it just means maybe an off day for people who may not get an off day if it doesn’t happen, but I think it will be a whole lot better if we do get it after a win for us,” Reddick said.

The Astros magic number is down to one, but even once the division is locked up, the team still has other goals in mind before the end of the season.

“We’re going to take it one game at a time literally, we’re still playing for higher hopes of home-field advantage,” Dallas Keuchel said.