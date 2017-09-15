Watson: “Since I Was A Little Boy, This Is What I Dreamed Of”

CINCINNATI (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Deshaun Watson’s 22nd birthday will always be one for him to remember. It marked his first start in the NFL and his first career win, as he helped the Texans edge the Bengals 13 – 9.

“It’s special,” said Watson of his first start. “Looking back, since I was a little boy this is what I’ve dreamed of. I’ve always told people that I wanted to be an NFL player. And they always asked me what my backup plan and I didn’t have one. I figured that was the only way out of my neighborhood.”

“This win isn’t just for me,” continued Watson. “It’s for the whole city of Houston, the whole team, the whole fan base, and people back home in Gainesville Georgia.”

It’s natural to be nervous if you’re a rookie quarterback starting your first game. But Watson said he was anything but that.

“Nah, I don’t really get nervous when I step out on the field.” said Watson. “Football’s football. This is what I’ve dreamed for my whole life. We prepare as much as we can leading up to the game, and go out there and do our best.

The highlight of the night? Watson’s 49 yard scramble for a touchdown.

“I was just trying to make a play,” said Watson of the touchdown. “I broke away and found a hole. And my receivers and everyone else that was downfield did a good job of blocking for me and making me find lanes to get into the end zone.”

The rookie scampered 5 times for 67 yards on the game (and that touchdown, which proved the difference), and was sacked three times. He wasn’t flashy – nearly throwing a pair of interceptions – but was efficient otherwise, finishing 15-24 by air for 124 yards on the game.

“I just want to be a complete professional quarterback,” said Watson. “That’s going to take time . . . Everything is always a work in progress.”

Watson may have supplanted Tom Savage on Sunday as the Texans starter. But there doesn’t seem to be hard feelings between the two. Savage was grinning with Watson immediately after that 49 yard scramble, and the two embraced after the game.

“Regardless of what people say outside, it’s always love between me and him,” said Watson of Savage. “We’re going to support each other. That’s what we do. We make each other better.”

