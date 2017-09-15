GAMEDAY CENTRAL: TEXANS 13 - BENGALS 9 | Texans Win Thanks To Watson 49-Yard Run | BRIAN CUSHING SUSPENDED 10-GAMES | VONTA LEACH SAYS CUSHING "ALWAYS JUICING" | LOPEZ: 15 REASONS THE TEXANS ARE WHERE THEY ARE | 5 REASONS THE TEXANS WILL WIN

The Mad Radio Morning After Week 2 @ Cincinnati [AUDIO]

By Landry Locker
Houston Texans, Landry Locker, MaD Radio

Landry Locker of Mad Radio guides you through the best sound from the airwaves, the locker room and the podium the morning after the Texans game. This week Seth and Wade Smith go at it about Duane Brown, a JJ Watt finger discussion turns semantic, Tom Savage responds to his agent’s criticism of the Texans organization, PacMan not a fan of Dalton, O’Brien defends Cushing and Deshaun Watson magic.

This week’s audio (which you can hear below):

  • Seth’s semantic disagreement with listeners about JJ Watt’s finger
  • Seth vs Wade Smith on Duane Brown
  • Tom Savage responds to his agent’s criticism of the Texans franchise
  • Bill O’Brien praises Brian Cushing despite his suspension
  • PacMan Jones criticizes Andy Dalton
  • Deshaun Watson’s TD called by Marc Vandermeer

Week 2: The Mad Radio Morning After @ Cincinnati

 

