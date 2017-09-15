The Best Of Mad Radio 9-15

Today on Mad Radio: Reaction to the Texans 13-9 win in Cincinnati, Deshaun Watson’s starting debut, the defensive performance, the continuing struggles of the offensive line, Seth’s banter with listeners about JJ Watt’s finger, Wade Smith’s weekly visit, Worst Take of The Week and more.

Some people thought it was ugly, but the Texans improved to 1-1 last night following a 13-9 win in Cincinnati in Deshaun Watson’s debut as a starter. Mad Radio breaks it down and reacts to the rookie’s first start.

Mike and Seth discuss JJ Watt’s impact on last night’s game despite his injured finger. Plus,Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has strange praise for Brian Cushing after the game.

Following the Texans win a couple of callers take Seth Payne to task over his math on the finger of JJ Watt, which results in entertaining Football Friday interaction.

Do the Texans need to find a resolution, regardless of what it is, with Duane Brown before their Week 3 meeting with New England? Mad Radio discusses the ongoing struggles of the offensive line and how Brown can watch his teammates battle without wanting to join them.

Mike Meltser is amused by people stating the obvious and acting like they have revolutionary Texans information. Plus, the guys revisit Landry’s five reasons the Texans would beat Cincinnati and Mad Radio goes through big plays that went under the radar.

Every Friday at 7:15 Mad Radio goes through the Larceny Bourbon Keys To The Games of the weekend. This week’s Games: Texas @ USC, Dallas @ Denver and Green Bay @ Atlanta.

Deshaun Watson’s long TD run on 3rd and 15 was the play of the game last night and a popular talking point in the Texans locker room after the win in Cincinnati.

Seth Payne has a compliment for Bill O’Brien that some might look at as an insult. Plus, Seth takes home the crown for Worst Take of The Week.

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa wished Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson a happy birthday yesterday by uploading a video of the two hanging out. Some people acted outraged by it, but should they be?

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio to discuss how the Texans should handle Duane Brown and the guys disagree. Plus, Wade says he was angry watching last night’s game because the offensive line once again had a piss poor effort.

Tom Savage reacted to his agent calling out the Texans organization and Wade Smith reacts to the comments with Mad Radio. Plus, Wade calls out a couple members of the Texans offensive line.

Mad Radio goes around the NFL and Seth plays another edition of name that injury with players in action this weekend and Monday night including D.J. Swearinger.