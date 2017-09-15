Texans Use Foreman to Maximize Rushing Attack

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans spent a third round draft pick in the 2017 NFL draft on D’Onta Foreman only to use the rookie ball carrier once in week one.

Four days later the rookie’s impact is clear.

Foreman handled the ball 12 times for 40 yards in his second game ever proving his usefulness. Eliminate two stuff plays at the line of scrimmage by the Bengals defense in short yardage and the rookie averaged four yards a carry.

While I may have overreacted during the game,

Foreman is the best back on the team. — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) September 15, 2017

I am not far off from being correct. While Miller remains the most complete back on the team Foreman is clearly trusted by O’Brien after just two weeks. The short yardage carries in critical spots show as much.

He also helps take the wear and tear off Lamar Miller. While last year Miller struggled to finish games healthy, he had a late carry where he looked fresh and even hit a spin move for a big gain. A rarity for Miller’s Texans career.

With Foreman, the Texans can use Miller, and when he is healthy Blue, to maximize the running game and help protect the offensive line and Deshaun Watson from being stuck in bad down and distance situations.

Follow Stoots on Twitter – @Cody_Stoots