GAMEDAY CENTRAL: TEXANS 13 - BENGALS 9 | Texans Win Thanks To Watson 49-Yard Run | BRIAN CUSHING SUSPENDED 10-GAMES | VONTA LEACH SAYS CUSHING "ALWAYS JUICING" | LOPEZ: 15 REASONS THE TEXANS ARE WHERE THEY ARE | 5 REASONS THE TEXANS WILL WIN

REPORT: Texans CB Kevin Johnson Out 4-6 Weeks

Filed Under: Houston Texans, Kevin Johnson, Knee Injury

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have been bitten by the injury bug a lot in this young NFL Season and they are going to be without another starter for more than a month as Kevin Johnson will miss 4-6 with a grade 2 knee sprain according to Aaron Wilson.

Johnson injured his knee late in the Texans 13-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night.

The Texans had 20 players listed on their injury report after week one including seven players deemed “OUT” for the short week road game.

The Texans also lost cornerback Johnathan Joseph to a shoulder injury. There is no report on Joseph’s injury though.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen