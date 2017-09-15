REPORT: Texans CB Kevin Johnson Out 4-6 Weeks

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have been bitten by the injury bug a lot in this young NFL Season and they are going to be without another starter for more than a month as Kevin Johnson will miss 4-6 with a grade 2 knee sprain according to Aaron Wilson.
Johnson injured his knee late in the Texans 13-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night.
The Texans had 20 players listed on their injury report after week one including seven players deemed “OUT” for the short week road game.
The Texans also lost cornerback Johnathan Joseph to a shoulder injury. There is no report on Joseph’s injury though.