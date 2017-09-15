O’Brien: Watson Will Get Better

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — There was some good. There was some less than good. There was some incredible.

But however Deshaun Watson looked in his first NFL start — a 13-9 win for the Houston Texans over the Cincinnati Bengals — head coach Bill O’Brien said he’ll only be getting better.

“I think he’ll get better and better,” O’Brien said. “He’s got his iPad right away out on the plane and he’s watching the tape. I mean, this kid’s going to get better and better and better the more he plays.”

It was a mixed bag for Watson last night.

He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 125 yards, and scored the only offensive touchdown on the night with a 49 yard run. Most importantly, the moment didn’t look too big for him.

But he also threw a few near interceptions, including one by cornerback Adam Jones, who jumped a route intended for DeAndre Hopkins, and at times seemed uncomfortable in the pocket.

In the end, O’Brien said, he expects Watson to make mistakes.

“He’s got good poise,” O’Brien said. “He’s a smart guy. He rarely makes the same mistake twice, he kind of learns right away. He’s a quick learner.”

For reference, a look at the number of interceptions thrown by some high profile first-year NFL quarterbacks.

INTs, rookie season: Peyton 28

Stafford 20

Aikman 18

Carson 18

Luck 18

Bradford 15

Jameis 15

Elway 14

Wentz 14 — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) September 15, 2017

Heading into next week’s game against the New England Patriots, Watson will have to learn from his six NFL quarters, including the second half last week after he replaced Tom Savage. Bill Belichick is notoriously tough on rookie quarterbacks, and will be when Watson and the Texans head to Foxboro next Sunday.