VOTE: Mad Radio Worst Take Of The Week

By Landry Locker
Filed Under: MaD Radio

Every week a champion is crowned on Mad Radio, kinda. Here are this week’s nominees for Worst Take Of The Week. The nominees are unveiled every Thursday at 9:45 and the winners are announced every Friday at 9:45. Vote and hear the unveiling below!

Nominee 1: Mike Meltser on why Bill O’Brien doesn’t want to name a starting QB,

Nominee 2: Mike on not being able to spend energy on too many things.

Nominee 3: Seth on Whitney Mercilus sounding like MLB Hall Of Famer Tony Gwynn.

Mad Radio reveals this week’s nominees for Worst Take Of The Week and their predictions for tonight’s Texans game against the Bengals.

More from Landry Locker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen