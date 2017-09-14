The Best Of Mad Radio 9-14

Today on Mad Radio: The Deshaun Watson era begins as the Brian Cushing era ends. Five reasons the Texans win tonight courtesy of Landry Locker, Steve Mariucci, inside the Texans QB room, the Duane Brown holdout song, Tom Savage’s agent sounds off on the Texans, Worst Take Of The Week Nominees, Screw Em, every angle of tonight’s game and more.

Tom Savage’s agent, Neil Schwartz, criticized the Texans coaches, front office and players publicly yesterday and didn’t hold anything back. Was his criticism valid and what exactly does Savage think is going to be gained from this?

Landry Locker gives Mike Meltser and Set Payne five reasons the Houston Texans win tonight’s game despite the fact nobody is giving them a chance.

It’s a Texans Gameday and possibly the most eventful one, for better or worse, that there has been in a while. Mad Radio starts the show reacting to the news of Brian Cushing’s 10-game suspension and Deshaun Watson’s 1st career start.

Mad Radio takes a trip back in time to the time when Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton made JJ Watt cry. Plus, Mike Meltser fears the worst about this season and makes a scary comparison.

An off the dome, mixed review Mad Radio bit in which the guys try to go inside the meeting room with Bill O’Brien, Deshaun Watson, Tom Savage, John McClain and Tom Brady. Plus, a breakdown of O’Brien’s flaky use of his quarterbacks.

The Duane Brown Holdout Anthem by Paul Gallant with motivation from an early 2000’s classic.

Mad Radio reacts to Paul Gallant’s new song and during the segment news breaks that the Texans could be interested in former Pro Bowl tight end Gary Barnidge, which causes a trip back in time to Barnidge’s low-budget commercial in Cleveland.

Mad Takes: A tractor is purchased, an injured OBJ dances off with Westbrook and more.

Seth earns a nomination for Worst Take Of The Week for comparing a Whitney Mercilus sound clip to Tony Gwynn. Plus, the guys look into the keys to the game tonight with Gallant.

Former NFL head coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci joins Mad Radio to discuss Tom Savage’s agent firing up the Texans, the decision to start Deshaun Watson and the current state of the Texans heading into tonight’s game against the Bengals.

Screw 9/14

Because it’s Deshaun Watson’s first start and 22nd birthday Mad Radio looks at Watson’s biggest fans and supporters leading up to the beginning of yet another Bill O’Brien quarterback.

Mad Radio reveals this week’s nominees for Worst Take Of The Week and their predictions for tonight’s Texans game against the Bengals.