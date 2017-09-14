Johnathan Joseph And Kevin Johnson Leave Game With Injuries

Cincinnati (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans saw yet another rash of injuries to one position group during their Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night when cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph and Kevin Johnson both left the game with injuries.

Near the end of the 2nd quarter, Joespeh put a big hit on Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert and took the worst of the hit. He went to the locker room with a shoulder injury.

Joseph never came back out after half time and was ruled out early in the 3rd quarter.

Johnson made a tackle on Brandon LaFell with Andre Hal and stayed on the ground. He went to the locker room to have his knee examined and was ruled out shortly after.

The Texans lost all three of their tight ends injured during their week one loss to the Jaguars.