GAMEDAY CENTRAL: PREGAME 4:25 | KICKOFF 7:25 | BRIAN CUSHING SUSPENDED 10-GAMES | VONTA LEACH SAYS CUSHING "ALWAYS JUICING" | LOPEZ: 15 REASONS THE TEXANS ARE WHERE THEY ARE | 5 REASONS THE TEXANS WILL WIN

69th Annual Emmy Awards: 69 Seconds With Bertram van Munster And Elise Doganieri

Filed Under: bertram van munster, elise doganieri, Emmy Awards, Only CBS

In honor of the 69th Emmy Awards, CBS sat down with Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, co-creators of 15 time Emmy Award winning The Amazing Race for a speed round of questions. Doganieri and van Munster were quizzed on

What’s The Most Beautiful Place You Have Ever Shot The Amazing Race?

ED- The first places that comes to mind is Mauritius, it was an unexpected surprise. When I got there it was so tropical and beautiful with white sand beaches and beautiful sail boats and a lot of incredible history, I was kind of blown away by it.

BvM- I love certain parts of Bolivia and Northern Chile, it’s really special.

What’s Your Favorite Thing About The Amazing Race?

ED- The thing that I get the most pleasure out of is seeing people traveling around the world and the good moments where they interact with locals and they have a connection.

BvM- What I think is amazing is that is has become a global phenomenon, the show. I mean wherever we go people just love it so it must have hit a chord somehow.

What’s The One Place In The World That You’d Like To Check Out?

ED- Nepal. Any of these regions that are really hard to get to, Easter Island!

BvM- There’s a lot of places in West Africa I’d love to go back to.

What’s The Last Movie You Saw In Theaters?

ED- Trolls, With my nine-year-old daughter Ava. Have to say, I’ve been exposed to a whole new world of animation.

BvM- The last movie I saw was Churchill when I was on the plane because that’s where I all the movies. I had a nice big screen so that was good.

Were There Any Other Show Names Considered For The Amazing Race?

BvM- There were many show names considered for The Amazing Race. You name it, they were on the list. But we settled for The Amazing Race and I think it’s a good name.

ED- The Amazing Race, it just fit and it worked and it turned out to be a great name.

Be sure to tune in to the 69th Emmy Awards on September 17th at 5 PM PT/8 PM EST on CBS.

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen